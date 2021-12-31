Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Health Care ETF

New Purchases: RSP, USMV, OEF, QQQE, FEX, XLK, RYE, DEF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Services Advisory Inc. As of 2021Q4, Financial Services Advisory Inc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 119,099 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 561,406 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 94,538 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,372 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.79% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 430,264 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.54%

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 45,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.930100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 58,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $208.289600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares. The purchase prices were between $78.78 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $84.78 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 453.05%. The purchase prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.790300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 155,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 430,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 127,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 883.19%. The purchase prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16. The stock is now traded at around $347.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 6,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 134,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 92,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $290.94 and $321.86, with an estimated average price of $303.98.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.03.