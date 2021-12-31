Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Health Care ETF

- New Purchases: RSP, USMV, OEF, QQQE, FEX, XLK, RYE, DEF,
- Added Positions: SPHB, SPLV, SPY, SCHG, VUG, ANGL, XLG, XHB, IYR, SPHQ, HEDJ, VOO, IWB, DSI, SMH, RYF, AAL,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, HYG, IWV, MOAT, ICF, TAIL, PIO, PTLC, QQQ, JNK, PAVE, QQEW, VEU, IWD,
- Sold Out: XLV, VHT, XLC, RYH, EWJ, URA, IYW, RTH, QUAL,
For the details of Financial Services Advisory Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+services+advisory+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Financial Services Advisory Inc
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 119,099 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
- Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 561,406 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 94,538 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,372 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.79%
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 430,264 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.54%
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 45,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.930100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 58,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $208.289600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares. The purchase prices were between $78.78 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $84.78 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 453.05%. The purchase prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.790300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 155,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 430,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 127,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 883.19%. The purchase prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16. The stock is now traded at around $347.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 6,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 134,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 92,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $290.94 and $321.86, with an estimated average price of $303.98.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Services Advisory Inc. Also check out:
1. Financial Services Advisory Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Services Advisory Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Services Advisory Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Services Advisory Inc keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs