Madden Advisory Services, Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madden Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Madden Advisory Services, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 181,359 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 25,033 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,876 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 104,404 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 122,397 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07%

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $125.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.877500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 127,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $196.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $310.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $149.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 63,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.