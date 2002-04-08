Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Addition of RadarWave® RW-HS-300 to the Company's RadarWave Product Line

NEWTON, Kan., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (-PKE) announced the addition of its new “RadarWave® RW-HS-300” product to the Company’s RadarWave product line which was originally introduced on October 15, 2018. Park’s RadarWave product line is an innovative family of prepreg materials used to manufacture advanced radome systems principally for aerospace and defense applications. Park’s RadarWave materials provide cost effective alternatives to the esoteric and higher cost materials traditionally used to manufacture advanced radome systems.



Park’s new RadarWave RW-HS-300 product utilizes an innovative type of 300 gsm 8HS fabric and is intended to provide engineers with additional tools for the purpose of optimizing the design, structural integrity and manufacturability of advanced radome systems. RadarWave RW-HS-300 provides optimized lay-up flexibility and enhanced drapability properties for optimization of lay-up operations for challenging radome structure contours.

Radomes are structural enclosures which protect RF/microwave and other antennas that transmit and receive electromagnetic signals from air, space, marine and ground based platforms. Radomes are used for various aerospace and defense applications. Radomes are constructed with advanced composite materials which are designed and engineered to optimize dielectric performance and minimize electromagnetic signal transmission loss while protecting the antenna and maintaining the structural integrity of the radome assembly. RadarWave materials exhibit transmissivity properties similar to those of higher cost materials traditionally used to manufacture advanced radome systems.

Aerospace and defense companies are continuing to develop more advanced and complex air, space, marine and ground based electronics systems with higher speed transmission capabilities. These increasingly advanced aerospace and defense electronics systems require radomes that are designed and engineered with radome materials necessary to accommodate the technical performance needs of these systems. We believe Park’s innovative RadarWave prepreg materials provide more cost-effective solutions for the continuously evolving requirements of advanced radome systems.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing development) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

