Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 10th Annual Pebby Award Nominations

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the nominations for its Tenth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2021, as determined by the Company.

This year’s nominees feature veterans at the top of their game and newcomers who are about to catch their big break. Many properties earned several nominations: LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club leads the field with eight while Argonaut Hotel and L’Auberge Del Mar are close behind with six and five, respectively. With such critically acclaimed nominees, this is one of the most open Pebby Award ceremonies in history.

“We have been presenting Pebby Awards for a decade now, and our cast and crew get better and better every year,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “There is so much prestige that comes with winning a Pebby Award, so I would like to be the first to congratulate those management teams who have been nominated.”

And the nominees are…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, in addition to adaptation to the challenging environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Argonaut Hotel

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Skamania Lodge

Southernmost Beach Resort

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Skamania Lodge

The Management Team for Argonaut Hotel and Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

The Management Team for Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter and Solamar Hotel

The Management Team for Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica and Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

The Management Team for The Westin Copley Place, Boston and W Boston

Best Actor / Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.

Chaminade Resort & Spa

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

The Management Team for Argonaut Hotel and Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

The Management Team for Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel, Grafton on Sunset, Le Parc Suite Hotel and Montrose West Hollywood

The Management Team for The Westin Copley Place, Boston and W Boston

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community, neighborhood and world by raising awareness for social justice, equity and inclusion.

Argonaut Hotel

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

Jekyll Island Club Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

L’Auberge Del Mar

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

The Management Team for Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter and Solamar Hotel

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

L’Auberge Del Mar

Southernmost Beach Resort

Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

L’Auberge Del Mar

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Mondrian Los Angeles

Revere Hotel Boston Common

The Hotel Zags

Viceroy Washington DC

Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water and waste.

Argonaut Hotel

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Skamania Lodge

The Marker San Francisco

Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

Argonaut Hotel

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

L’Auberge Del Mar

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.

Adelaide Restaurant at L’Auberge Del Mar

BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Beer Garden @ W at W Boston

Covewood at San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Southernmost Beach Café at Southernmost Beach Resort

The View, a Treeside Restaurant at Chaminade Resort & Spa

The Wharf at Jekyll Island Club Resort

Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Viceroy Washington DC

The Tenth Annual Pebby Award winners will be announced on Friday, March 25, 2022 starting at 3:00 PM ET.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

