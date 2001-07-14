CACI Named a Fortune World's Most Admired Company

CACI International Inc (NYSE%3A+CACI) announced today that Fortune magazine has recognized it as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022, CACI’s 11th time appearing on the list. CACI ranked 7th, increasing its position among Information Technology Services companies worldwide.

CACI earned top scores under Fortune’s survey criteria for its people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, financial soundness, and long-term investment. CACI was also recognized for the quality of its management and for its technology and expertise offerings. CACI was chosen from among approximately 1,500 companies considered by Fortune from around the world.

John+Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are proud to once again be recognized as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI’s successful use of corporate assets, quality leadership, financial soundness, and long-term investment value continue to be the qualities that set CACI apart, earning us this prestigious distinction. These qualities, supported by our talented workforce and strategy of investing in technology ahead of customer need, enable CACI to deliver enduring value to all our stakeholders.”

Fortune, in partnership with the global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, surveys thousands of top corporate executives and directors to compile the Most Admired rankings. A company must score in the top half of its industry group to be included on the list.

As a leading national security company, CACI continues to expand its presence globally with meaningful+career+opportunities offering world class expertise and technology offerings for its government customers. Recently, CACI was also named a Top+Workplace+USA+company for its as leadership, culture, and benefits.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

