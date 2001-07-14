PowerSchool Receives Top Awards From Tech & Learning and Sacramento Business Journal for Supporting Educators and Students

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today recognitions by Tech & Learning and Sacramento Business Journal for supporting educators, students, and overall teaching and learning efforts through its innovative, unified education technology solutions. PowerSchool’s full+product+suite and PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Ci%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fi%3E have been named Best of 2021 by Tech & Learning’s Awards+of+Excellence%3A+Best+of+Awards. PowerSchool has also been named the Pandemic Pivot winner by Sacramento Business Journal’s annual Innovation Awards program.

The 2021+Tech+%26amp%3B+Learning+Best+of+Awards recognized PowerSchool for exceptionally supporting teachers and students with unified technology in both primary and secondary education settings in 2021, along with PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B for helping educators deliver personalized, whole child instruction, with a focus on supporting educators and students’ social emotional learning (SEL) needs. Similarly, the Sacramento Business Journal’s Sacramento+Region+Innovation+Awards named PowerSchool its Pandemic Pivot winner for supporting educators and students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by helping ensure teaching and learning could continue amid shifting learning environments.

“PowerSchool is incredibly honored to be recognized by Tech & Learning and Sacramento Business Journal for our ongoing efforts to provide exceptional education technology solutions for schools nationwide,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “Ensuring the success of all students and educators is PowerSchool’s priority, and we are grateful for our solutions to have been honored alongside other institutions making a positive impact in the world.”

The Tech & Learning Best of Awards is an annual program celebrating educational technology that exceptionally supports teachers and students in K-12 and higher education settings. The awards recognize outstanding products that support teaching and learning each year no matter the learning environment, whether face-to-face, remote, or anything in between.

The Sacramento Business Journal’s Sacramento Region Innovation Awards is an annual program focused on recognizing the Sacramento area’s vibrant innovation community. From emerging to established companies, the program highlights breakthrough creations and the teams and individuals behind them.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool, Unified Classroom and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others

PWSC-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006171/en/