Sabra Announces Raymond J. Lewis Has Resigned from its Board of Directors

1 minutes ago
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced that Raymond J. Lewis resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors on February 7, 2022.

Rick Matros, CEO and Chairman of Sabra, said, “Ray has been a fantastic Board member and his contribution to Sabra is invaluable and greatly appreciated. As most know, Ray was the CEO of CCP and it was a pleasure working with him on the merger of our two companies and developing a friendship I will always cherish.”

Mr. Lewis stated, “I want to thank Rick, my fellow board members, and the entire Sabra team for the opportunity to serve on the Sabra board. As I step aside to focus on other business priorities, I am confident that Sabra has the leadership to navigate challenges of Covid and position the Company to thrive as we emerge from the pandemic.”

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

