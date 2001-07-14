PROG Holdings, Inc. to Release 2021 Q4 and Full-Year Financial Results on February 23, 2022

PROG Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:PRG, Financial), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of in-store and e-commerce lease-to-own solutions, and Vive Financial, a provider of omnichannel second-look revolving credit solutions, is scheduled to release financial results for Q4 and FY 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, prior to market open.

The company has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021. To access the live webcast, visit the company’s investor relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.progholdings.com%2F. To join the conference call via telephone, dial 877-270-2148 and request to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call. International participants without internet access can join the conference call by dialing 412-902-6510 and requesting to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call.

The webcast will be archived for playback on the company’s investor relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.progholdings.com%2F, following the event.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

PROG+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:PRG, Financial) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to credit challenged consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of in-store, e-commerce, and app-based point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, and Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products. Progressive Leasing has helped millions of consumers acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, mattresses, cell phones, and other large-ticket products consumers need by utilizing a technology-based proprietary platform that provides instant decisioning results. Vive Financial offers consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending products a variety of second-look, revolving credit products originated through federally insured banks, including private label and Vive-branded credit cards. More information on PROG Holdings' companies can be found on their websites, https%3A%2F%2Fprogleasing.com and https%3A%2F%2Fvivecard.com.

