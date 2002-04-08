Marker Therapeutics to Host Clinical Program Update Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. ( MRKR, Financial), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EST to provide an update on the Company’s clinical programs, manufacturing processes and pipeline.



The webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.markertherapeutics.com. Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing 877-869-3847 (domestic) or 201-689-8261 (international) and referring to the "Marker Therapeutics Clinical Program Update Call."

The archived webcast will be available for replay on the Marker website following the event.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker’s cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient’s immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cell therapies, we believe that our product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://www.markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts.

IR and Media Contacts

Marker Therapeutics:

Neda Safarzadeh

Vice President/Head of Investor Relations, PR & Marketing

(713) 400-6451

[email protected]

Solebury Trout:

Investors

Xuan Yang

[email protected]

Media

Amy Bonanno

[email protected]