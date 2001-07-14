Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that Marc Stapley, chief executive officer, and Rebecca Chambers, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 16, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available on Veracyte’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.veracyte.com%2Fevents-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of diagnostic tests leverages advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, colon cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its renal cancer and lymphoma subtyping tests are in development, the latter as a companion diagnostic. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its genomic tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006191/en/