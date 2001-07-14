Sports Betting Series BEAT THE ODDS Launches on February 11

Emmy Award-winning production company Tupelo Honey and Las Vegas television station KVVU FOX5 today announced the launch of a new syndicated television series, BEAT THE ODDS. Gray Television owns both Tupelo Honey and KVVU Fox5 and will clear the pilot episode on February 11 across select owned and operated stations reaching approximately one quarter of US television households. In the third quarter of 2022, Tupelo Honey plans to begin production of the 30-minute weekly series, which will be available for syndication.

BEAT THE ODDS will feature news, data and analysis, mixed with sports history designed to educate and entertain sports bettors and general sports fans at all levels. Expert opinions from nationally-known analysts will be paired with sports history features and information focused on iconic wins, memorable upsets, bad beats and stories of risk takers and odds makers, both famous and infamous.

The high-energy series will feature current and former athletes, pop stars, historians and analysts with proven track records of beating the odds.

“BEAT THE ODDS combines and showcases two of the most popular aspects of sports for the public, betting analysis and compelling storytelling,” said Michael Korr, vice president and general manager of KVVU. "And we’re excited that the program will be produced in Las Vegas and on a new set in the market’s favorite local station.”

The pilot episode will feature nationally syndicated Full Court Press host Greta Van Susteren, and her interview with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Brett Favre.

Veteran KVVU news anchor Dave Hall will serve as host for the BEAT THE ODDS pilot. He will be joined in the studio by expert handicappers Jack Ross and Ted Sevransky, along with Super Bowl champion, Brandon Marshall.

Ross has been a leading sports analyst for 20 years. His national weekly radio show, “The Fat Jack Sports Hour,” can be found on stations across the US. He also is a regular contributor on SIRIUS XM. Sevransky, known as “Teddy Covers,” is a professional sports bettor and radio and television analyst, who is regularly featured on WagerTalk. Marshall won his ring in Super Bowl 50 while playing linebacker with Denver.

“BEAT THE ODDS is a different type of sports betting show,” said Tupelo Honey CEO Cary Glotzer. “It will give sports bettors top-notch analysis and information, but it’ll also be very entertaining, with features on sports history and how sports influence culture. It’s why we developed the show – to create a format that really engages sports and betting fans.”

Michael Korr and Cary Glotzer serve as executive producers.

ABOUT TUPELO HONEY

Tupelo Honey produces and packages more than 800 live sports and entertainment shows per year. It produces coverage of sporting events involving the PFL (Professional Fighters League), NFL, MLS, TBT (The Basketball Tournament), ACL (American Cornhole League), College Football, College Basketball, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, Turner Sports, NFL Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, and more. In addition, Tupelo creates, develops and produces original programming for national syndication, including live music concerts for Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and other digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios. Gray is the majority owner of Swirl Films. For additional information, please visit www.gray.tv.

