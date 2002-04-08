Tactile Medical to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) ( TCMD, Financial), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.



Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, February 15 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available to BTIG clients attending the conference via the conference website. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

