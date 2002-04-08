Caladrius Biosciences to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. ( CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies designed to treat or reverse disease, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEO of Caladrius, will be presenting a corporate overview at the upcoming 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held at the Marriott Marquis in NYC on February 14-15 and virtually through the 17th.



Dr. Mazzo’s presentation will be available to registered attendees on-demand through the event platform beginning February 11. For more information about the conference and how to register, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference/sessions/887473.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies designed to treat or reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: XOWNA® (CLBS16), the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study (www.freedom-trial.com) in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS12 (HONEDRA® in Japan), recipient of orphan designation for Buerger’s Disease in the U.S. and, in Japan, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of CLI and Buerger’s Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; and CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for DKD. For more information on the Company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

