Talkspace to Report 2021 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace ( TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, will release its 2021 full year and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after market close and host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. ET.



Conference Call Details

The conference call will be available via audio webcast at https://investors.talkspace.com/ and can also be accessed by dialing (888) 660-0107 for U.S. participants, or (409) 216-0599 for international participants, and referencing participant code 3365024. A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com . To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy .

To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/psychiatry .

