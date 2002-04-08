Delisting of Securities of China XD Plastics Company Limited and Advaxis, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of China XD Plastics Company Limited. China XD Plastics Company Limited’s common stock was suspended on October 29, 2021 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Advaxis, Inc. Advaxis, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on December 23, 2021 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com . Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/r u lebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

