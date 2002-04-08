Eldorado Publishes Inaugural Climate Change and Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) Report; Sets Target of Mitigating GHG Emissions by 30% by 2030

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation, (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that today, the Company published its inaugural Climate Change and Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) Emissions Report (the “Report”) and has set a target to mitigate GHG emissions.



The Report is available on Eldorado Gold’s website (https://www.eldoradogold.com/responsibility).

Report Highlights

Eldorado’s inaugural report supports our phased alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) and details the Company’s governance, strategy, risk management, metrics, and targets around climate change risks and opportunities.

A target of mitigating GHG emissions by 30%, from 2020 levels, by 2030 on a ‘business as usual’ basis; equal to approximately 65,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (“tCO 2 e”).

e”). To achieve this target Eldorado is focused on pursuing decarbonization through four key pathways including: measuring and monitoring; operational efficiencies and continuous improvement; technologies, processes, and energy generation; and energy procurement and strategy.

The Company has completed a preliminary physical and transitional climate scenario risk analysis to begin developing and implementing mitigation measures that build resilience into our business practices.

“Responsible mining is at the foundation of our business, and this report is a culmination of more than two years of work completed by our global teams,” said George Burns, President and CEO. “We have made tremendous progress to better understand and address climate-related risks and opportunities facing our business which will help us achieve our GHG emissions target and support our journey to decarbonization. We are committed to implementing sustainability from the ground up in all aspects of our business, including doing our part to mitigate our environmental impacts, improve the resiliency of our business and work in cooperation with communities in the face of climate change.”

Eldorado’s Climate Action and Progress

Eldorado has been tracking and reporting on our GHG emissions since 2016. We have made progress in several areas.

In 2021, we formally launched Eldorado’s Sustainability Integrated Management System (“SIMS”), which provides a set of company-wide minimum performance standards for health and safety, environment, social performance, and security, and includes specific standards for energy and GHG monitoring, management and project integration.

Eldorado is implementing an Energy and Carbon Management System which supports identification, assessment, selection, and tracking of energy and climate-related risks and opportunities during project design, and drives efficiencies at existing operations.

Eldorado is a leader in carbon emissions intensity among peers, reporting a 2020 average emissions intensity of 0.37 tCO2e per ounce of gold produced across its four operating mines, compared to an asset-based industry average of 0.67 tCO2e per ounce of gold produced by underground and open-pit mines.



Feedback

For more information on our approach to reducing carbon emissions and to download a copy of the report, visit our website https://www.eldoradogold.com/responsibility. We welcome feedback from all stakeholders regarding our sustainability reporting.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (: EGO).

