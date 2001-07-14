Adtalem Global Education Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator, today reported academic, operating and financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 30, 2021. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Adtalem’s website, located at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.adtalem.com%2Fevents%2Fevents-calendar%2Fevent-details%2F2022%2FAdtalem-Global-Education-Second-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Conference-Call%2Fdefault.aspx.

As previously announced, Stephen Beard, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Phelan, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET). For those participating by telephone, dial 877-407-6184 (United States) or +1 201-389-0877 (outside the United States) and request the “Adtalem Call” or use conference ID: 13725911. Adtalem will also broadcast the conference call live on the web at: https%3A%2F%2Fthemediaframe.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DmuQe4vy4.

Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Adtalem will archive a replay of the call until Mar. 8, 2022. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853 (United States) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside the United States), conference ID: 13725911, or visit the Adtalem website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.adtalem.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 89,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (%40adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

