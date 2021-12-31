Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2022

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.1 billion as of January 31, 2022, a decrease of $4.6 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.4 billion and distributions of $200 million, partially offset by net inflows of $999 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

12/31/2021

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

1/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:






Advisory

$24,599

$763

($1,167)

$ -

$24,195

Japan Subadvisory

11,329

(3)

(697)

(94)

10,535

Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,799

(28)

(367)

-

6,404

Total Institutional Accounts

42,727

732

(2,231)

(94)

41,134

Open-end Funds

50,911

201

(2,621)

(57)

48,434

Closed-end Funds

12,991

66

(502)

(49)

12,506

Total AUM

$106,629

$999

($5,354)

($200)

$102,074

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

