IDEXX: The Robust Stalwart

A stalwart stock, according to legendary investor Peter Lynch, is a large, stable company that still has attractive growth potential.

In his 1989 book titled "One Up on Wall Street," he wrote, “I always keep some stalwarts in my portfolio because they offer pretty good protection during recessions and hard times.” He added, “You know they won’t go bankrupt, and soon enough they will be reassessed and their value will be restored.”

For GuruFocus subscribers, there is a screener dedicated to such stocks. If you sort the names on the list by highest earnings per share growth, you find IDEXX Laboratories Inc. ( IDXX, Financial) at the top. In other words, it is not only big and stable, but it has grown its earnings per share by an average of 20% per year over the past decade.

What’s more, this quality company is selling at a significant discount to its share price last July:

The stalwarts

At the close of trading on Feb. 4, there were 55 stocks on the Stalwart screener list. To join that list, GuruFocus set four criteria that candidates must meet or exceed:

Median return on capital of at least 14% over the past 10 years (in the book, Lynch said he was looking at returns of 10% to 12% from stalwarts).

A predictability rank of at least two out of five stars.

Profitable in every one of the past 10 years.

An earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate between 10% and 20%.

About IDEXX

The company has developed, manufactured and distributed products and services for pets and livestock through veterinary practices since 1983. These are its primary products and services, according to its 10-K for 2020:

Point-of-care diagnostic products such as instruments, consumables and rapid assay test kits.

Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services.

Practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services.

For the biomedical research community, it provides multiple products and services.

For farmers and ranchers, it supplies diagnostic and health-monitoring products.

Tests for some microbiological contaminants in water.

For the human diagnostics market, point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers, as well as tests for Covid-19.

Stalwart stock criteria

First, we look at the return on capital, which in this case is 37.32%. ROC has been climbing for the past five years, since bottoming out in 2016 at 16.61%. Its 10-year median is 18.5%.

Second, a stalwart stock has a predictability rank of at least two out of five, which is a low barrier. IDEXX surmounts that easily with a full five-star rating for consistent bottom-line growth.

Third, a company must not have lost money in any of the 10 previous years and, of course, IDEXX meets that target. Indeed, it has only lost money twice, in 1997 and 1998, in 30 years as a public company:

Fourth, a stalwart must have grown its earnings by 10% to 20% per year over the past decade. As this 10-year chart shows, its average growth rate has been 19.99% per year:

Had IDEXX averaged more than 20%, or perhaps we should say “when,” given the trajectory of the chart above, it would have become what Lynch called a “Fast Grower” rather than a stalwart.

All four criteria have been met, indicating IDEXX is a stalwart worth considering for purchase.

When to sell a stalwart like IDEXX

In his book, Lynch also provided guidelines for selling stalwarts (he was a prodigious trader himself):

First, “if the stock price gets above the earnings line, or the p/e strays too far beyond its normal range, you might think about selling it and waiting to buy it back later at a lower price—or buying something else, as I do.”

To put his words in context, Lynch was an extremely aggressive trader, both in the volume of his trades and the returns he targeted. His favorite types of stocks were what he called “fast growers,” new companies growing by 20% to 25% per year.

The GuruFocus summary page for IDEXX provides the information we need to determine if the stock price is above the earnings line or if the price-earnings ratio gets beyond its normal range:

The chart shows us the share price has consistently stayed above the earnings line for the past 15 years. Since 1915, the gap has grown between the two lines. By this measure, we would sell the stock—in theory.

The price-earnings line has been consistent as well and not wandered above or below its “normal range.” This would indicate we should continue to hold the stock.

Second, Lynch would consider selling if “New products introduced in the last two years have had mixed results, and others still in the testing stage are a year away from the marketplace.”

If a company finds itself in that predicament, its revenue growth would likely stall or decline. That has not been the case for IDEXX, indicating an owner should continue to hold.

Third, “The stock has a p/e of 15, while similar quality companies in the industries have p/e’s of 11-12.” IDEXX would be a sell on this metric; at midday on Feb. 8, it had a price-earnings ratio of 61, while its peers and competitors in the medical diagnostics and research industry had a median price-earnings ratio of 27.07. That suggests a “sell” bias.

That’s confirmed by comparing it with another leading animal diagnostics company, Zoetis Inc. ( ZTS, Financial):

Fourth, “No officers or directors have bought shares in the last year.” According to the GuruFocus system, President and CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky apparently has not bought shares in the past two years, but does own 49,427 shares worth over $26 million.

Chief Financial Officer Brian P. McKeon bought shares in August 2021, but sold more than he bought (presumably, the sales were of stock from executive options). He owns 10,991 shares valued at $494,045.45. While technically this might suggest selling, it is clear the top two officers’ interests are aligned with their shareholders.

Fifth, a key division that contributes 25% of earnings is vulnerable to an economic slump. That’s possible, but as Lynch himself noted in his comments about stalwarts, people don’t stop buying dog food during recessions. So it’s likely pet owners will continue to pay to maintain their pet’s health. Mark this as a reason to hold.

Sixth, the growth rate has slowed, but the company maintains profits by cutting costs. A quick look at IDEXX’s expense chart shows no significant cuts:

On this criterion, IDEXX would be a hold rather than a sell.

Conclusion

Summing up, IDEXX Laboratories easily passed the four criteria for stalwart stocks, meaning, all else being equal, it would be a buy.

For those who already own the stock, the six criteria heavily favor holding rather than selling.

IDEXX warrants the attention of investors who want to sleep at night, yet still enjoy above-average growth.