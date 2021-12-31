Somerville Kurt F Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells 3M Co, Chubb, Oracle Corp

New Purchases: IJK, XLV, XLK, XLC, XLF, TSLA, GOOG, AMT, HUBB, SJM, TGT,

IJK, XLV, XLK, XLC, XLF, TSLA, GOOG, AMT, HUBB, SJM, TGT, Added Positions: IVV, EW, RDSMY, TJX, APTV, HON, ADBE, NKE, NEE, RTX, JPM, V, CAT, SPY,

IVV, EW, RDSMY, TJX, APTV, HON, ADBE, NKE, NEE, RTX, JPM, V, CAT, SPY, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AAPL, DHR, MSFT, XLNX, INTC, HD, MMM, ADP, CB, CNI, NVDA, NVS, ROK, JNJ, UL, XYL, ABT, PG, ADI, CVS, FB, ATR, NVO, WMT, RHHBY, PEP, ORA, PINS, ALB, ILMN, TPL, CSCO, XOM, HSY, MRK, IBM, BRK.B, GIS, STT, MS, TTE, GE, UNP, J, WM, BMY, CL, CSL,

GOOGL, AAPL, DHR, MSFT, XLNX, INTC, HD, MMM, ADP, CB, CNI, NVDA, NVS, ROK, JNJ, UL, XYL, ABT, PG, ADI, CVS, FB, ATR, NVO, WMT, RHHBY, PEP, ORA, PINS, ALB, ILMN, TPL, CSCO, XOM, HSY, MRK, IBM, BRK.B, GIS, STT, MS, TTE, GE, UNP, J, WM, BMY, CL, CSL, Sold Out: ORCL, CRSP, KD,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells 3M Co, Chubb, Oracle Corp, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Albemarle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerville Kurt F. As of 2021Q4, Somerville Kurt F owns 114 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,671 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,735 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 120,304 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,756 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 88,154 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78%

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 585.75%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 265.92%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 81.52%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $511.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Somerville Kurt F reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 39.21%. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Somerville Kurt F still held 5,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 37.85%. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Somerville Kurt F still held 5,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F reduced to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 21.07%. The sale prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Somerville Kurt F still held 8,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 20.36%. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Somerville Kurt F still held 9,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 26.5%. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $226.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Somerville Kurt F still held 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.