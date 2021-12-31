JBJ Investment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Corporate ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: VTC, VT, ATVI, APD, PFE, UNP, LOW, SCHX, XLK,

VTC, VT, ATVI, APD, PFE, UNP, LOW, SCHX, XLK, Added Positions: SCHZ, SCHF, VEA, VTI, WBA, PINS, VOO, BRK.B,

SCHZ, SCHF, VEA, VTI, WBA, PINS, VOO, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: SCHB, SCHP, VWO, VTEB, BNDX, JPM, MCD, CSCO, UPS, PG, DIS, JNJ, MSFT, WM, PEP, T, GM, NSC, D, DEO, LDOS, IPG, SYY, MTN, AMGN, LMT, TXN, ACN, PH, RTX, PPG, BDX, AJG, ABT,

SCHB, SCHP, VWO, VTEB, BNDX, JPM, MCD, CSCO, UPS, PG, DIS, JNJ, MSFT, WM, PEP, T, GM, NSC, D, DEO, LDOS, IPG, SYY, MTN, AMGN, LMT, TXN, ACN, PH, RTX, PPG, BDX, AJG, ABT, Sold Out: VTIP, VGSH, BND, VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Corporate ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Pinterest Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBJ Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, JBJ Investment Partners, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $485 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 802,463 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 412,794 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,738,166 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,110,650 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 659,472 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.46 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 241,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 202.22%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.