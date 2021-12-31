Notis-McConarty Edward Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Cerner Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells 3M Co, Dow Inc, Sylvamo Corp

- New Purchases: EW, CERN, LLY,
- Added Positions: RDSMY, NKE, TJX, BDX, CNI, UL, ATR,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AAPL, MSFT, MMM, LOW, DHR, INTC, NVDA, HON, GOOG, NVS, HD, MA, ACN, PBA, DEO, MRK, COST, ORCL, CSCO, VZ, EOG, CMCSA, NVO, KO, TXN,
- Sold Out: DOW, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,729 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 52,117 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,279 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 82,543 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,069 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
