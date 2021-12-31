Notis-McConarty Edward Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Cerner Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells 3M Co, Dow Inc, Sylvamo Corp

New Purchases: EW, CERN, LLY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Cerner Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells 3M Co, Dow Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Notis-McConarty Edward. As of 2021Q4, Notis-McConarty Edward owns 99 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,729 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 52,117 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,279 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 82,543 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,069 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.