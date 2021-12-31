Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: IFF, VUSB, DD, HSY, HPQ, NVDA,

IFF, VUSB, DD, HSY, HPQ, NVDA, Added Positions: VCSH, FDX, GPN, MDT, EEM,

VCSH, FDX, GPN, MDT, EEM, Reduced Positions: TMO, AAPL, FISV, EL, ECL, TEL, DHR, GOOG, AMT, J, JPM, LOW, BRK.B, APH, FTV, GBDC, NXST, HWM, ATVI, IGSB, EFA, IEFA, IWM, PXF, QQQ, VWO, CCK, CSCO, MCD, CVS, ABT, MO, AMP, ADP, IWF, IWD, IVV, BA, LLY, HD, ABBV, FB, INTC, MDLZ,

TMO, AAPL, FISV, EL, ECL, TEL, DHR, GOOG, AMT, J, JPM, LOW, BRK.B, APH, FTV, GBDC, NXST, HWM, ATVI, IGSB, EFA, IEFA, IWM, PXF, QQQ, VWO, CCK, CSCO, MCD, CVS, ABT, MO, AMP, ADP, IWF, IWD, IVV, BA, LLY, HD, ABBV, FB, INTC, MDLZ, Sold Out: CHKP, CNK, MRNA, T,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, The Hershey Co, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, Ecolab Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Barnett Associates Llc. As of 2021Q4, Front Barnett Associates Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 759,306 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 112,826 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,665 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 179,457 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,400 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $128.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 121,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 283,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $207.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.41%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.