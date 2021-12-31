Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc Buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI U

New Purchases: DFAU, DFAC, DFAI, USMV, TIP, AGOX, IYW, DFAE, SUSL, SCHJ, SCHP, SOFI, SOFI, DFAX, COMT, CATH, QQQ, TLH, VTI, CADE, CADE, CMDY, SUB, SPY, VEA, QCOM, MCD, BNDX, GOOG, IHI, EIX, USXF, VWO, IWM, AVRE, CB, LTCH, TSLA, PNT, ATVI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/firethorn+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 121,269 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05% Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 254,659 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,235 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 112,938 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.48% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 54,601 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.59%

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 254,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 76,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 74,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 14,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 39,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 54,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 63,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 713.82%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 18,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 15,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 117.92%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 49,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 188.59%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 35,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $69.36.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.