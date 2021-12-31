Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lee Financial Co Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Physicians Realty Trust, FirstEnergy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lee Financial Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Physicians Realty Trust, FirstEnergy Corp, CME Group Inc, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Financial Co. As of 2021Q4, Lee Financial Co owns 943 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lee Financial Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+financial+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lee Financial Co
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 233,798 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,411 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  3. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 1,312,626 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.96%
  4. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 520,589 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 91,710 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $230.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 77.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 579.85%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $172.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 9792.86%. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1742.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 282.06%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lee Financial Co. Also check out:

1. Lee Financial Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lee Financial Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lee Financial Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lee Financial Co keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus