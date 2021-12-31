Lee Financial Co Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Physicians Realty Trust, FirstEnergy Corp

New Purchases: AAP, LEG, UMH, UNP, BLK, CVS, XLK, ETN, AVB, DHR, EQIX, PBD, IEF, XPDI, PLD, PSA, GNR, XLB, XLV, XLY, XLF, XLI, SRE, TMO, XEL, AAON, ADBE, WMS, AGIO, ARE, ALHC, ALGM, ALLO, ALNY, AMRC, AMH, COLD, AME, APH, ADI, ARES, ARGX, ARHS, ASND, ASH, ADP, AGR, AVY, AVT, AXNX, AZEK, BKR, BEAM, BL, BXP, BLDR, CBRE, CHRW, CRAI, CTRA, CDNS, CPT, CDAY, CERT, CRL, GTLS, CHD, CFG, CIVI, CIVI, CCOI, CFX, CMCO, CEIX, CNM, CUZ, CROX, CUBE, CMI, DDOG, DECK, DLR, DBRG, DOCN, D, DRE, EGP, EMN, ELAN, EMR, EQH, ELS, EQR, ESS, EVR, EVCM, AQUA, EXEL, FSLY, FIS, FNF, FAF, FHB, FTNT, FOXF, FBRT, FBRT, BEN, FSP, FRPT, AJG, GD, GPN, GGG, GHC, HALO, HAFC, PEAK, HEI.A, JKHY, HES, HPE, HIW, HUBB, HUM, JBHT, HUN, CRGY, ITT, IEX, IDXX, ICE, IPG, PGX, INVH, BBEU, BBJP, BBCA, BBAX, JNPR, K, KRC, KOS, LSTR, LSCC, LEVI, LYV, LULU, LAZR, MSM, MSCI, MTSI, MAN, MMC, MASI, MATX, MCFE, MCY, MTD, MS, MOS, MOV, EYE, NCNO, NTAP, NWL, NXST, NKE, NOVT, NUAN, OGE, ODFL, ORI, OMCL, ONL, PPL, PSB, PTC, PACB, PCRX, PKG, PANW, PAYC, PDM, PINS, PLNT, POOL, PFG, PCOR, PEG, PSTG, XM, QTRX, RLJ, REG, RVLV, REXR, RDS.B, RHP, SBAC, SAIA, SAIL, IOT, SAR, SMG, SHW, FOUR, SWAV, SHLS, SHOP, SITE, SIX, SMAR, SCCO, SRC, SPT, STT, SF, SLVM, SNPS, TSM, TNDM, TDY, TEF, TXG, THC, TRNO, TTEK, TTD, TSCO, TRUP, USNA, RARE, ABEQ, U, VGT, VRNS, VIRT, WSBC, WST, WU, WE, WPM, WK, WH, XPER, XRX, YETI, ZEN, ALLE, AON, BHVN, JHG, NU, STX, FTI, TT, ALC, GRMN, ONON, MNDY, RACE, STVN,

FNDE, STIP, FNDX, TXN, BAH, IVV, EMLP, BRK.B, IEFA, SYY, IEMG, MTUM, VXX, F, QQQ, MSFT, XLE, SHY, VOO, CNQ, CSCO, HD, AGG, JPM, JNJ, VNOM, KO, IBM, EEM, KLAC, MCD, PSX, PG, VTR, MDT, T, GOOGL, BMY, RQI, DD, ENTG, HON, ITW, IP, AAXJ, MRK, NOC, SCHH, NOW, V, ABT, AMD, ABNB, AAL, AIG, ANTM, APA, AMAT, AVLR, BBWI, BILL, BIO, TECH, HRB, BKNG, BFAM, BMBL, CI, CZR, COF, CAH, CAT, LNG, CIEN, CLX, CGNX, CMCSA, COST, CCI, DCP, DHI, DVN, DIS, DFS, DYAI, DT, EW, ET, ENLC, ENPH, FB, FICO, FRC, FIVE, FND, FOXA, GXO, GIS, GPC, GILD, GS, GH, HPQ, HI, HLT, HOLX, HST, HPP, HBAN, IEP, INTC, INTU, ISRG, RSP, IWM, SCZ, SUSB, JPST, J, JLL, KEY, KRP, KMB, KHC, LH, LRCX, LLY, LOW, LITE, MGM, MKSI, MANH, MRO, MAR, MCK, MU, MOH, MDB, MPWR, MSI, NFLX, NBIX, NVAX, OXY, OMC, OKE, ORPH, PYPL, PKI, PXD, PAA, PLUG, BPOP, POWI, TROW, PRU, PHM, QCOM, RPM, RPD, ROLL, RF, RGEN, SLG, SPEM, SPYG, SPYV, CRM, SBNY, SO, SBUX, SYK, SUI, TPR, TRGP, TSLA, TXRH, MMM, TTC, TDG, TSN, USB, UPS, MTN, VRTX, VMC, WELL, WHR, WSM, WDAY, XLNX, TEAM, HZNP, ICLR, JAZZ, GLOB, ESTC, NXPI, Reduced Positions: LMT, DOC, TLT, STAG, AVGO, CONE, GLD, UNH, AAPL, PFE, SCHM, AMZN, SLV, SCHZ, CVX, EOG, FAST, FLOT, SHYG, MTDR, NVDA, RETA, UBER, ABM, ACHC, APD, BABA, ALLY, MO, AXP, AMGN, AMKR, ATR, APAM, AZN, ADSK, AN, BAC, BBY, BXC, BA, BC, CTLT, CHTR, CIM, C, CAG, CRWD, FANG, DUK, EBAY, ENB, EPD, ETSY, EXC, EXPO, FSS, FEI, IT, GE, ROCK, GSK, HXL, HUBS, ILMN, IR, IRM, HYG, KMPR, LUMN, MMP, MTCH, COOP, JWN, NUE, NS, PNC, PLTR, PEP, PNFP, PIPR, PII, UST, QDEL, RTX, RMD, ROKU, SNDR, SCHP, SEDG, SYF, TGT, TGNA, TRV, TFC, TWTR, UGI, URI, VT, VEU, VEEV, VO, VUG, VZ, VRTV, VIAC, VMW, VOYA, INT, ZBRA, LYB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Physicians Realty Trust, FirstEnergy Corp, CME Group Inc, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Financial Co. As of 2021Q4, Lee Financial Co owns 943 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 233,798 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,411 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 1,312,626 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.96% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 520,589 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 91,710 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $230.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 77.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 579.85%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $172.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 9792.86%. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1742.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 282.06%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.