Matthews China Fund Buys China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, China Overseas Land & Investment, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells JD.com Inc, Sinoma Science & Technology Co, Pharmaron Beijing Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, China Overseas Land & Investment, Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Maxscend Microelectronics Co, sells JD.com Inc, Sinoma Science & Technology Co, Pharmaron Beijing Co, Sunwoda Electronic Co, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews China Fund. As of 2021Q4, Matthews China Fund owns 63 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,384,200 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 6,898,900 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.20% Meituan (03690) - 2,095,500 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 7,810,123 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87% JD.com Inc (09618) - 1,731,080 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.33%

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $201.82 and $278.2, with an estimated average price of $232.37. The stock is now traded at around $210.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 758,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $18.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 9,336,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 425,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Maxscend Microelectronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $298.46 and $382.93, with an estimated average price of $330.85. The stock is now traded at around $256.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 381,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.51 and $72.28, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,773,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai. The purchase prices were between $226.3 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $278.04. The stock is now traded at around $236.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 315,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $175.8, with an estimated average price of $142.29. The stock is now traded at around $111.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 6,898,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd by 100.27%. The purchase prices were between $199.13 and $251, with an estimated average price of $224.09. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 698,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in NARI Technology Co Ltd by 149.78%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $45.37, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,219,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 96.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 387,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc by 103.97%. The purchase prices were between $242.66 and $300, with an estimated average price of $267.27. The stock is now traded at around $240.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 413,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co Ltd by 130.57%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $152, with an estimated average price of $127.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 782,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Sinoma Science & Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.21 and $39.35, with an estimated average price of $35.42.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $46.66.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in MMG Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.07.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in AIA Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.95 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $84.7.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Shenzhen S.C New Energy Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $100 and $146.85, with an estimated average price of $121.11.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $4.55.