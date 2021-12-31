Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Broderick Brian C Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Aptiv PLC, Nike Inc, Sells Novartis AG, Chubb, Intel Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Broderick Brian C (Current Portfolio) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Aptiv PLC, Nike Inc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells Novartis AG, Chubb, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broderick Brian C. As of 2021Q4, Broderick Brian C owns 68 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Broderick Brian C
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,382 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 57,787 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,546 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,029 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  5. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 70,119 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $136.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 115.56%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 307.26%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Nike Inc by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 35,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $49.64 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 97,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33.



