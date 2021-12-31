Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

New Purchases: ELD, IBND, EMIF, WNDY, URI, SPTS, NVR, PODD, APAM, PSA, BALT, EJAN, PCH, CM, BAM, IOCT, CB, MUB, CTEC, KROP, GSK, EPRPC.PFD, CP, WEC, CSWI, MFC, MET, CMG, UL, OKE, F, TFC, BUG, CSWC, PPL, ERF, MLPA, EXC, ETR, EPR, VOD, TD, AIP, WFC, BBWI, VERV, TOWN, SRGA, BAMR, SENS, ALC, KHC, ONL, OPI, KD, HSBC, SSD, CKHUY, BSMX, SAN, AMRS, CFMS, WBK, VSCO,

ELD, IBND, EMIF, WNDY, URI, SPTS, NVR, PODD, APAM, PSA, BALT, EJAN, PCH, CM, BAM, IOCT, CB, MUB, CTEC, KROP, GSK, EPRPC.PFD, CP, WEC, CSWI, MFC, MET, CMG, UL, OKE, F, TFC, BUG, CSWC, PPL, ERF, MLPA, EXC, ETR, EPR, VOD, TD, AIP, WFC, BBWI, VERV, TOWN, SRGA, BAMR, SENS, ALC, KHC, ONL, OPI, KD, HSBC, SSD, CKHUY, BSMX, SAN, AMRS, CFMS, WBK, VSCO, Added Positions: BIL, JPST, SCHO, PULS, PFFV, SRLN, SUB, JMST, TLTE, VTIP, IEMG, DIS, IXUS, SCHC, EPP, AAPL, STOT, GNOM, PJAN, VEA, PAPR, GOOG, MSFT, POCT, AMT, EUSA, PYPL, MEAR, PIO, DOCU, DUK, SCHA, PM, NVO, MKC, C, ORCL, RNRG, ED, ABCB, UNP, IGHG, SCHW, EBAY, JPM, HON, NEE, MRK, VZ, ABBV, T, SCHP, ICLN, MDLZ, PFE, AWK, BP, BAC, BMY, IBM, AOR, PG, RHHBY, USB, VEU, MO, CTVA, RDHL, GERN, DOW, PSK, CSCO, SRRA, CMCSA,

BIL, JPST, SCHO, PULS, PFFV, SRLN, SUB, JMST, TLTE, VTIP, IEMG, DIS, IXUS, SCHC, EPP, AAPL, STOT, GNOM, PJAN, VEA, PAPR, GOOG, MSFT, POCT, AMT, EUSA, PYPL, MEAR, PIO, DOCU, DUK, SCHA, PM, NVO, MKC, C, ORCL, RNRG, ED, ABCB, UNP, IGHG, SCHW, EBAY, JPM, HON, NEE, MRK, VZ, ABBV, T, SCHP, ICLN, MDLZ, PFE, AWK, BP, BAC, BMY, IBM, AOR, PG, RHHBY, USB, VEU, MO, CTVA, RDHL, GERN, DOW, PSK, CSCO, SRRA, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: VGSH, TFLO, EBND, BWZ, BNDX, MINT, VWO, EWJ, WDAY, COST, DHR, FAN, XOM, MCHP, NKE, NVS, ULST, CRM, MA, IAU, SCHX, ABT, CVS, W, CACC, COP, INTU, INTC, D, SPLV, PJUL, FB, AGG, GOOGL, MMC, VMBS, V, SHM, XENE, HD, LOW, TRV, PANW, VTI, SBUX, VYM, SWAV, AMD, VTRS, SCHV, DD, VOO, VUG, RTX, CARR, OTIS, OGN,

VGSH, TFLO, EBND, BWZ, BNDX, MINT, VWO, EWJ, WDAY, COST, DHR, FAN, XOM, MCHP, NKE, NVS, ULST, CRM, MA, IAU, SCHX, ABT, CVS, W, CACC, COP, INTU, INTC, D, SPLV, PJUL, FB, AGG, GOOGL, MMC, VMBS, V, SHM, XENE, HD, LOW, TRV, PANW, VTI, SBUX, VYM, SWAV, AMD, VTRS, SCHV, DD, VOO, VUG, RTX, CARR, OTIS, OGN, Sold Out: AMZN, BRK.B, CLDR, AXP, PROSF, YUM, VGT, AMGN, OGE, KSU, YUMC, SIGA, DLTR, KN, ACOPF, ALE, AEP, NIO, ON, LBRDA, BWA, MCHOY, SLB, HASI, CC, BKLN, AFL, TLT, SPSB, GLTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. owns 364 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elmwood+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 212,412 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.49% Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 67,174 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,895 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 53,020 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 104,648 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $31, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.05 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Ix Fd. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Wind Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.63 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $323.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1012.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 25,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 212,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15426.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 40,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 118.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.46, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 58,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.01%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 84,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 72.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 98,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Prosus NV. The sale prices were between $75.96 and $92.02, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.