U S Global Investors Inc Buys Embraer SA, Azul SA, Eldorado Gold Corp, Sells MakeMyTrip, Expedia Group Inc, Gold Fields

insider
Just now
San Antonio, TX, based Investment company U S Global Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Embraer SA, Azul SA, Eldorado Gold Corp, SSR Mining Inc, UBS Group AG, sells MakeMyTrip, Expedia Group Inc, Gold Fields, Silvercorp Metals Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, U S Global Investors Inc. As of 2021Q4, U S Global Investors Inc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC
  1. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 8,438,591 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  2. United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 7,403,845 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  3. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 17,927,661 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  4. Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 7,093,655 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
  5. Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) - 1,914,305 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
New Purchase: B2Gold Corp (BTG)

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in B2Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $4.67, with an estimated average price of $4.02. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 720,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 157,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE)

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in Skeena Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coty Inc (COTY)

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in Coty Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Embraer SA (ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Embraer SA by 103.49%. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,219,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Azul SA (AZUL)

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Azul SA by 37.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,225,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Eldorado Gold Corp by 236.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 420,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 568,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $11.51 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 285,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 123.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.35 and $35.47, with an estimated average price of $29.75.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Sold Out: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

Sold Out: Iamgold Corp (IAG)

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95.



