U S Global Investors Inc Buys Embraer SA, Azul SA, Eldorado Gold Corp, Sells MakeMyTrip, Expedia Group Inc, Gold Fields

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Embraer SA, Azul SA, Eldorado Gold Corp, SSR Mining Inc, UBS Group AG, sells MakeMyTrip, Expedia Group Inc, Gold Fields, Silvercorp Metals Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, U S Global Investors Inc. As of 2021Q4, U S Global Investors Inc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 8,438,591 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 7,403,845 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 17,927,661 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 7,093,655 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) - 1,914,305 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in B2Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $4.67, with an estimated average price of $4.02. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 720,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 157,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in Skeena Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in Coty Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Embraer SA by 103.49%. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,219,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Azul SA by 37.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,225,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Eldorado Gold Corp by 236.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 420,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 568,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $11.51 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 285,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 123.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.35 and $35.47, with an estimated average price of $29.75.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95.