Page Arthur B Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells AIA Group

- New Purchases: COST, TMO, CL, EOG,
- Added Positions: EW, TJX, AMT, RDSMY, CHD, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BDX, MSFT, NVS, DHR, PYPL, ADP, AAPL, DIS, XLNX, HD, UL, ABT, UNH, ATR, MMM, MA, ADI, WM, CNI, FISV, JNJ, ROK, NSRGY, ECL, XYL, AMZN, NKE, PG, INTC, CATC, RTX, BXP, AMGN, VTI, FTV, MTD,
- Sold Out: AAGIY,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,373 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,171 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,240 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 18,126 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 23,706 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
Page Arthur B initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Page Arthur B initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $521.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Page Arthur B initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Page Arthur B initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Page Arthur B added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 200.19%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 11,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AIA Group Ltd (AAGIY)
Page Arthur B sold out a holding in AIA Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.23 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $43.51.
