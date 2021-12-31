Page Arthur B Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells AIA Group

New Purchases: COST, TMO, CL, EOG,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, EOG Resources Inc, sells AIA Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Page Arthur B. As of 2021Q4, Page Arthur B owns 57 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,373 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,171 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,240 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 18,126 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 23,706 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%

Page Arthur B initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Page Arthur B initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $521.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Page Arthur B initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Page Arthur B initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Page Arthur B added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 200.19%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 11,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Page Arthur B sold out a holding in AIA Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.23 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $43.51.