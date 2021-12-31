Motive Wealth Advisors Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

New Purchases: VTEB, VONV, VONG, JPUS, COUP, PWSC,

VTEB, VONV, VONG, JPUS, COUP, PWSC, Added Positions: AGG, IWV, IEFA, IUSV, IUSG, IEMG, SSNC, MUB, SPYV, MRVI, IJR, LYV, IJH, VEA, QUAL, TDY, AEO, CDW, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, JPM, GOOGL,

AGG, IWV, IEFA, IUSV, IUSG, IEMG, SSNC, MUB, SPYV, MRVI, IJR, LYV, IJH, VEA, QUAL, TDY, AEO, CDW, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, JPM, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: VUG, VTV, IVV, TSCO, VBR, CLVT, VBK, GDDY, CINF, VIG, AVY, ENTG, PAYX, PKI, VWO, SCHB, TRU, WMS, SCI, MDYG, MDYV, BRO, MLM, MORN, APH, J, SCHF, CDAY, STE, FRC, SAIA, CNM, POOL, SLYG, SLYV, RGEN, EVBG, WSM, TTC,

VUG, VTV, IVV, TSCO, VBR, CLVT, VBK, GDDY, CINF, VIG, AVY, ENTG, PAYX, PKI, VWO, SCHB, TRU, WMS, SCI, MDYG, MDYV, BRO, MLM, MORN, APH, J, SCHF, CDAY, STE, FRC, SAIA, CNM, POOL, SLYG, SLYV, RGEN, EVBG, WSM, TTC, Sold Out: BSV, IUSB, ULTA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Tractor Supply Co, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Motive Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Motive Wealth Advisors owns 78 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOTIVE WEALTH ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/motive+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,836 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 239,058 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 67,256 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 79,982 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 163,047 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

Motive Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 163,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 16,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.23 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $101.52. The stock is now traded at around $102.206700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $132.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors initiated holding in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.03 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $21.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.59%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 65,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 186.15%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $261.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 43.61%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motive Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Motive Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82.

Motive Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.