Private Management Group Inc Buys Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Vontier Corp, Sells , Green Plains Inc, Clearwater Paper Corp

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Vontier Corp, Molson Coors Beverage Co, International Seaways Inc, sells , Green Plains Inc, Clearwater Paper Corp, Equity Commonwealth, VSE Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Management Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, Private Management Group Inc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 274,834 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 1,532,834 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98% Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS) - 2,644,363 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.82% Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 681,610 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 314,541 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,334,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $5.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,232,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,211,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $46.13, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 92,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 170,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $389.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 892.48%. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 412,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 923,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in International Seaways Inc by 1275.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.86 and $19.03, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 644,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,280,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 242.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 172,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Covetrus Inc by 93.91%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 427,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.