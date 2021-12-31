Cairn Investment Group, Inc. Buys Omnicom Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Cummins Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc

New Purchases: BDX,

OMC, VONV, VXUS, VWO, KO, MSFT, CERN, BIIB, VIG, LYB, CTSH, FFIV, INTC, MMM, UNH, VZ, BOND, FL, Reduced Positions: SHV, COST, CAH, WBA, JWN, PFE, CSCO, XOM, GILD, TGT, GSK, ALK, BBL, NKE, QCOM, NVO, GOOGL, MCK, SLB, LLY, DNP, V, BAX, BA,

SHV, COST, CAH, WBA, JWN, PFE, CSCO, XOM, GILD, TGT, GSK, ALK, BBL, NKE, QCOM, NVO, GOOGL, MCK, SLB, LLY, DNP, V, BAX, BA, Sold Out: CMI, LOW, CTAS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Omnicom Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Cummins Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, Cintas Corp, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cairn Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cairn Investment Group, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 152,113 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 254,535 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 169,122 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,437 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 7,310 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04%

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $276.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 48.69%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 38,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85.