Cairn Investment Group, Inc. Buys Omnicom Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Cummins Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Cairn Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Omnicom Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Cummins Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, Cintas Corp, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cairn Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cairn Investment Group, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cairn Investment Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cairn+investment+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cairn Investment Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 152,113 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 254,535 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 169,122 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,437 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 7,310 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04%
New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $276.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 48.69%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 38,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85.



