B&D White Capital Company, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Marriott International Inc, Lowe's Inc, FedEx Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Marriott International Inc, Lowe's Inc, FedEx Corp, Visa Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B&D White Capital Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, B&D White Capital Company, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 219,327 shares, 24.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1216.96% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 232,992 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.18% Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 388,998 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 621.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,440 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.96% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 202,037 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.94%

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34. The stock is now traded at around $87.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1216.96%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.41%. The holding were 219,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 621.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.83%. The holding were 388,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 164.18%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 232,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 165,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 2343.61%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 17,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94.