B&D White Capital Company, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Marriott International Inc, Lowe's Inc, FedEx Corp

insider
Just now
Investment company B&D White Capital Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Marriott International Inc, Lowe's Inc, FedEx Corp, Visa Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B&D White Capital Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, B&D White Capital Company, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of B&D White Capital Company, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 219,327 shares, 24.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1216.96%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 232,992 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.18%
  3. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 388,998 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 621.64%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,440 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.96%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 202,037 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.94%
New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34. The stock is now traded at around $87.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1216.96%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.41%. The holding were 219,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 621.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.83%. The holding were 388,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 164.18%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 232,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 165,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 2343.61%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 17,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94.



