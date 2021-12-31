Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF

- New Purchases: EEM, VV, VO, VB,
- Added Positions: IEFA, EFA, VEA, VIG, NOBL, IWR, VCSH, IEMG, IWM, VFC,
- Reduced Positions: CB, BNL, IWF, IWB, IWD,
These are the top 5 holdings of MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 948,361 shares, 60.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 229,290 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,381 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
- Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 435,535 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,887 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $208.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 777 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 507 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 155.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.
