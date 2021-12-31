Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF

New Purchases: EEM, VV, VO, VB,

EEM, VV, VO, VB, Added Positions: IEFA, EFA, VEA, VIG, NOBL, IWR, VCSH, IEMG, IWM, VFC,

IEFA, EFA, VEA, VIG, NOBL, IWR, VCSH, IEMG, IWM, VFC, Reduced Positions: CB, BNL, IWF, IWB, IWD,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mycio+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Chubb Ltd (CB) - 948,361 shares, 60.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 229,290 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,381 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 435,535 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,887 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $208.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 155.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.