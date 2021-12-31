Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Arch Resources Inc, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Sells FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM , AvePoint Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: ARCH, SPMB, SPYV, JD, AGG, QLD, XBTF, SCHR, PDI, QQQM, AGNC, FNDF, SPIB, SKIN, JKK, SOFI, SOFI, MUB, PTY, QUAL, USO, XLE, XLRE, KRE, BNDX, ADBE, SPAB, EW, ARCC, MAIN, XLB, GDV, UNH, PFLT, PGP, BDJ, JOBY, CEI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Arch Resources Inc, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM , AvePoint Inc, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $599 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biltmore+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 748,949 shares, 26.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 126,687 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 295,369 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 257,453 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 55,232 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.05%

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $88.57. The stock is now traded at around $104.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 60,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 104,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $92.38, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1001.76%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 274,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 839.38%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 570.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 208.49%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 137,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.7.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AvePoint Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $7.7.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.