Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: WWD, MUB, IGSB, SPYV, GUNR, CP, ADBE, DHR, ECL, MWA, ACN, DBEF, DHS, FVD, BLL, IUSG, IUSV, WTRG, SPYG,
- Added Positions: VWO, BND, VTV, VEA, SCHC, SCHF, AAPL, VBK, VO, USRT, DFIV, IEFA, IEMG, GOOG, DLN, JPM, GOOGL, NVDA, VB, DE, VOO, AMZN, FB, SCHH, SCZ, VT, CRM, CAT, F, HYG, MCD, MDLZ, IJS, QQQ, SCHB, KMB, HON, GS, MDT, NEE, LLY, COST, CSCO, BLK, ADM, AMT, ABT, CELH, SO, SYY, TXN, USB, UNH, WMT, WEC, MA, FFNW, MRK, V, AVGO, ROK, ZTS, NKE, SHOP, MTD, BNDX,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, KO, IWB, GLD, FISV, VV, SPY, IWD, BRK.B, BA, DFAT, IWM, IBM, DFAS, AMLP, ITW, INTC, IVW, MO, PG, IJH, IWP, DUK, VNQI, MPC, PYPL, KHC, CARR, VYM, T, VOT, DVY, VOE, IJR, IVE, VGT, SDY, SCHP, IWS, IWR, JNJ, AMGN, BP, BMY, CSX, CVS, CVX, COP, DEO, EMR, XOM, FAST, FFBC, GE, GIS, TSLA, NFLX, PFG, SRE, SU, TMO, TRN, UL, VZ, WBA, DIS, WFC, WST, BX, PM,
- Sold Out: KSU, IYW, CVA, WGO, YUMC, MRNA, XLF, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of RSM US WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 913,093 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,313,429 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 866,108 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 453,966 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 345,656 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Woodward Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.67 and $120.52, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,041,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 236,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.50%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.33%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.79%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.Sold Out: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.
