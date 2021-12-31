Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Boeing Co

New Purchases: WWD, MUB, IGSB, SPYV, GUNR, CP, ADBE, DHR, ECL, MWA, ACN, DBEF, DHS, FVD, BLL, IUSG, IUSV, WTRG, SPYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Woodward Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Boeing Co, International Business Machines Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc owns 234 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 913,093 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,313,429 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 866,108 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 453,966 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 345,656 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Woodward Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.67 and $120.52, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,041,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 236,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.50%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.33%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.79%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.