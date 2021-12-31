Frazier Management Llc Buys Pardes Biosciences Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Silence Therapeutics PLC, Sells , Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, BELLUS Health Inc

New Purchases: PRDS, SLN, MRUS, TCDA, COGT, ARVN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pardes Biosciences Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Silence Therapeutics PLC, Merus NV, Tricida Inc, sells , Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, Galera Therapeutics Inc, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frazier Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Frazier Management Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) - 8,434,232 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 5,827,415 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Imago BioSciences Inc (IMGO) - 2,971,274 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) - 2,772,062 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.31% Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) - 4,667,242 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 2,457,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Silence Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 886,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 559,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Tricida Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,783,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $8.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,774,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $96.21, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 163,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 133.31%. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 2,772,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 62.61%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,384,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc added to a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 732.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,305,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc added to a holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc by 41.87%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,371,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc added to a holding in Sierra Oncology Inc by 57.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,264,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc added to a holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 555,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Frazier Management Llc sold out a holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The sale prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65.

Frazier Management Llc sold out a holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Frazier Management Llc sold out a holding in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $1.97 and $3.45, with an estimated average price of $2.7.