Miramar Capital, LLC Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Corning Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells Dow Inc, Boeing Co, Inuvo Inc

New Purchases: WBA, TIP, MDY, CSCO, D, AMZN, UNH, XLV,

WBA, TIP, MDY, CSCO, D, AMZN, UNH, XLV, Added Positions: GLW, CMCSA, MDT, VZ, PRU, MRK, LMT, SPY, SBUX, C, PEP, KO, AAPL, NEM, ABBV, TGT, TXN, CVX, CVS, OKE, MCD, GPC, UPS, ABT, GD, V, GOOGL, APD, PG, BRK.B,

GLW, CMCSA, MDT, VZ, PRU, MRK, LMT, SPY, SBUX, C, PEP, KO, AAPL, NEM, ABBV, TGT, TXN, CVX, CVS, OKE, MCD, GPC, UPS, ABT, GD, V, GOOGL, APD, PG, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: DOW, JNJ, BA, MSFT, VYM, CW, DHR, LLY, NEE, ILMN,

DOW, JNJ, BA, MSFT, VYM, CW, DHR, LLY, NEE, ILMN, Sold Out: INUV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Corning Inc, Comcast Corp, Medtronic PLC, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Dow Inc, Boeing Co, Inuvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miramar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Miramar Capital, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Miramar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miramar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,543 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 19,529 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 73,139 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 91,170 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,606 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 96,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $487.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 86.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 179,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 156,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 69,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 189.31%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2787.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Inuvo Inc. The sale prices were between $0.49 and $0.8, with an estimated average price of $0.64.