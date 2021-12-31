Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Miramar Capital, LLC Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Corning Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells Dow Inc, Boeing Co, Inuvo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Miramar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Corning Inc, Comcast Corp, Medtronic PLC, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Dow Inc, Boeing Co, Inuvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miramar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Miramar Capital, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Miramar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miramar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Miramar Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,543 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 19,529 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 73,139 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 91,170 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,606 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 96,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $487.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 86.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 179,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 156,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 69,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 189.31%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2787.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Inuvo Inc (INUV)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Inuvo Inc. The sale prices were between $0.49 and $0.8, with an estimated average price of $0.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Miramar Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Miramar Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Miramar Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Miramar Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Miramar Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus