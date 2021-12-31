Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund Buys Hana Microelectronics PCL, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, Hyosung Advanced Materials Co, Sells Tata Power Co, AIA Group, LG Chem

New Purchases: 377300,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hana Microelectronics PCL, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, Hyosung Advanced Materials Co, Krafton Inc, Angelalign Technology Inc, sells Tata Power Co, AIA Group, LG Chem, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Xinyi Solar Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund. As of 2021Q4, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund owns 65 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 26,683,000 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 5,586,147 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 6,153,500 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 11,916,000 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Central Pattana PCL (CPN) - 102,788,500 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in kakaopay Corp. The purchase prices were between $145500 and $238500, with an estimated average price of $182048. The stock is now traded at around $128000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 59,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Hana Microelectronics PCL by 41.27%. The purchase prices were between $71 and $95.25, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $70.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 27,755,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $201.82 and $278.2, with an estimated average price of $232.37. The stock is now traded at around $210.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,613,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Krafton Inc by 29.76%. The purchase prices were between $441500 and $567000, with an estimated average price of $488137. The stock is now traded at around $305000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 164,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Hyosung Advanced Materials Co Ltd by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $590000 and $779000, with an estimated average price of $670097. The stock is now traded at around $432000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 113,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Angelalign Technology Inc by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $247 and $370, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,172,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in LG Chem Ltd. The sale prices were between $615000 and $850000, with an estimated average price of $748452.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in WH Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.77 and $5.47, with an estimated average price of $5.14.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in PVR Ltd. The sale prices were between $1251.6 and $1803.75, with an estimated average price of $1556.1.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Suofeiya Home Collection Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.3.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in China East Education Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.69 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $7.02.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.2 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $13.95.