Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Acquisition of Controlling Interest in Houston, Texas Joint Venture and 4.2% Distribution Increase

All amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment REIT (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 50% interest that it does not already own from its unrelated third-party partner in the Trust’s Equity Accounted Investment located in Houston, Texas for $4.1 million (the “Transaction”) as well as a 4.2% distribution increase.

Houston Transaction: The Trust is pleased to announce it has acquired from its unrelated partner their 50% interest in the Trust’s Houston, Texas Equity Accounted Investment for $4.1 million. The Trust previously held 50% of this Investment as an Equity Accounted Investment on its balance sheet. The Trust funded the Transaction from cash on hand. Since September 2020, residential rents have increased by 7%. Based on the $4.1 million buy-out price, the Trust is acquiring the controlling interest at a forecasted Return on Equity or ROE of approximately 8.1%. The Trust now controls 100% of the Houston, Texas property and will report it going forward as an Investment Property on the Trust’s financial statements. The property will be continued to be managed by an unrelated third-party manager. The Trust continues to execute on its strategy to grow its wholly owned investment portfolio through, in part, the buy-out of its joint venture relationships; and



Second Distribution Increase. +4.2% Increase in Quarterly Distributions: The Trust is pleased to announce that its Board of Trustees have approved a 4.2% increase in its quarterly distributions to $0.0615 per Trust Unit from $0.059 per Trust Unit commencing in Q2/2022. On an annualized basis this equates to annual distributions of $0.246 per Unit, up from $0.236 per Unit. This is the Trust's second distribution increase since the implementation of distributions and represents a cumulative increase of 9.3%. As such, the Trust is pleased to announce that it has declared and approved quarterly distributions in the amount of $0.059 and $0.0615 per Trust Unit, respectively, for Unitholders of record on March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 payable on or about April 15, 2022 and July 15, 2022, respectively.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is a U.S. focused real estate investment trust that pursues multi-residential income producing real estate and related debt investments on both a wholly owned and joint venture basis. The Trust has ownership interests in a total of 1,846 apartment units diversely located in Florida, Connecticut, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Maryland.

