Helen of Troy Welcomes Dr. Bernice A. King to Southaven Distribution Center on February 9th

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home, and beauty products, presents “It Starts With Me: A Conversation with Dr. Bernice A. King and CEO Julien R. Mininberg” on Wednesday, February 9th, from its Southaven, Mississippi, Distribution Center.

The fireside chat with Helen of Troy associates in Mississippi will be broadcast live to Helen of Troy associates throughout the U.S. and Canada as part of the Company’s celebration and appreciation of the great contributions that African Americans have made to society. The conversation with Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the Atlanta-based Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, will include the legacy of her parents, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott-King, how Helen of Troy associates can impact change in their communities, and her thoughts on transformative leadership.

After the broadcast to Helen of Troy associates, media are invited to attend the ”Meet and Greet” between Dr. King, Mr. Mininberg, and Helen of Troy associates, to take pictures and record sound bites at the Southaven Distribution Center, 3890 Highway 51 North, at 12:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, February 9th.

Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Across our global Company, we celebrate the diversity of our people and value the unique perspectives they bring. From the beginning of our Transformation, we have been committed to cultivating an inclusive culture where our associates can thrive. We believe our effectiveness is multiplied by the power of our diversity and inclusiveness. We are honored and privileged to welcome Dr. King to Helen of Troy and learn from her about diversity and inclusion as we all strive to impact change that will create a Beloved Community.”

About Dr. Bernice A. King

Dr. Bernice A. King is a global thought leader, strategist, solutionist, orator, peace advocate, and CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center For Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), which was founded by her mother as the official living memorial to the life, work, and legacy of her father. In this position, Bernice continues to advance her parents’ legacy of nonviolent social change through policy, advocacy, research, as well as education & training through the Kingian philosophy of nonviolence, which she re-branded Nonviolence365® (NV365®).

For more information about Dr. Bernice A. King please visit The King Center at www.thekingcenter.org.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006250/en/