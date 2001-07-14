Valmont Appoints Renee Campbell as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that Renee Campbell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, has been named Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. In this expanded role, Ms. Campbell will lead both the investor relations and treasury functions to support the Company’s long-term growth strategy, including investor communications, ESG, capital allocation and capital structure, treasury operations, cash management and risk management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006197/en/

Renee L. Campbell (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am pleased that Renee will be assuming this important leadership role,” said Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Renee has been instrumental in advancing our investor relations strategies across the organization. Her career in finance and treasury, along with her deep industry and company expertise, broad leadership and strong relationships with the financial community, positions her well to lead these two closely-linked functions. I look forward to her leadership in developing a Treasury Center of Excellence focused on cash optimization, capital allocation and working capital improvement as we continue to transform our finance function to achieve our strategic goals and enhance stakeholder value.”

With more than 24 years of experience at Valmont, Ms. Campbell has well-established relationships with investors, industry analysts, banks, credit rating agencies and other external and internal stakeholders. Prior to rejoining Valmont in September 2017 as Director of Investor Relations, Ms. Campbell was Director of Corporate Treasury at Intrado, formerly West Corporation, and Vice President of Global Cash Operations at ACI Worldwide. Prior to that, she spent 20 years with Valmont in various segment and corporate roles of increasing responsibility and leadership in finance and treasury. Ms. Campbell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006197/en/