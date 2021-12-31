Bbr Partners, Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Brown-Forman Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Brown-Forman Corp

- New Purchases: RSP, VTV, DCGO, EWJ, LYEL, JAMF, JAMF, SNOW, VEU, AGG, NTR, PXD, CEF, CSIQ, VNQ, CP, FLYW, GLW, F, DHI, IWR, CME, MAR, BNTX, RSG, ACHR,
- Added Positions: VOO, VB, DFAC, IVV, GOGL, ALLO, GS, ZEN, VWO, DIS, PNC, DDOG, DSI, IJR, QCOM, RTX, TJX, MMM, PEP, ORCL, NVS, JPM, INTC, CSCO, CVS, BMY, AMGN, TGT, LIN, UNH, NOC, KWEB, TFC,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, CRM, SPY, AMZN, PLTR, AFRM, BLK, IWV, NKE, MA, V, GOOGL, WMT, CVX, URTH, XLE, NVDA, CPB, B, FB, XLV, BRK.A, GOOG, PYPL, BRK.B, NET, MCD, ABT, MRK, VO, WTRG, ARTNA, BAC, C, WFC, XOM, UNP, MSI, JNJ, ASML, VZ, AMT, LOW, ADI, AZO, ICE, CAT, SCHW, FISV, KO, AVGO, PM, SBS, DHR, LLY, TXN,
- Sold Out: BF.A, UPS, BF.B, KKR, CUBE, T, UFI, BRMK, CAR, ABNB, BSX, IYW, ET, PNR, CWT, TRUP, XYL, KMI, GOLD, MSEX, EPD, GRC, ES, IUSG, AWR, YORW, FELE, ERII, STWD, RRX, LNN, SJW, KR, PCOR, SLG, KSU, MPLX, ZGNX, AOS, NGG, ALL, PHG, SIRI, CMAX, RMO, KD, WMC,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 845,756 shares, 47.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,842 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.51%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,392 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2085.36%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 145,276 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,805 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22%
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 145,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 90,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocGo Inc (DCGO)
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 739,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 86,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL)
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 164,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2085.36%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 62,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 388.67%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 839.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 86,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 368.82%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 143.97%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 249,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 82.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $66.65.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: CubeSmart (CUBE)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in CubeSmart. The sale prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 60.4%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 31,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.51%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 230,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 50.08%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 24,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.22%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 4,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 86.78%. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 20,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 83.1%. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $807.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 317 shares as of 2021-12-31.
