Bbr Partners, Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Brown-Forman Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Brown-Forman Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, DocGo Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells Brown-Forman Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, KKR Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bbr Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Bbr Partners, Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $851 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BBR PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bbr+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 845,756 shares, 47.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,842 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.51% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,392 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2085.36% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 145,276 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,805 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22%

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 145,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 90,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 739,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 86,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 164,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2085.36%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 62,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 388.67%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 839.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 86,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 368.82%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 143.97%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 249,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 82.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $66.65.

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in CubeSmart. The sale prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9.

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 60.4%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 31,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.51%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 230,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 50.08%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 24,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.22%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 4,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 86.78%. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 20,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bbr Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 83.1%. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $807.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Bbr Partners, Llc still held 317 shares as of 2021-12-31.