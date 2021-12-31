Duncker Streett & Co Inc Buys Pool Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, Starbucks Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: CRL, CP, TDG, ALB, AVT, KBH, NTCO, BHIL, KD, ONL,

POOL, ODFL, ALGN, GNRC, PYPL, VRP, ROP, ORLY, HEI, BMY, CDW, ZBRA, HELE, AVGO, VCSH, ARCC, GSY, ACN, AMZN, CPRT, PFFD, CL, ZBH, TGT, BKR, ARKK, IVV, WMB, UFPI, TROW, SYY, JNJ, CVS, HUN, ICE, NEM, PFE, IBM, SLB, CNP, QQQ, DXC, GBL, GGG, FTEC, FOXA, DELL, BAX, PPL, ETSY, SPG, ENV, AIG, KLAC, VMW, LBTYK, VNO, NOC, Reduced Positions: SBUX, ANTM, NEE, NVDA, WFC, HSIC, PCY, VZ, VFC, LQD, VSS, VEU, CMCSA, T, MA, V, BA, PH, ABT, APD, MRK, BDX, HD, VWO, AME, VXUS, BAC, PG, MMM, INTC, ITW, HON, FISV, XOM, SWKS, CNC, KMI, DIS, XLC, OLED, RTX, TSLA, VNQ, MRNA, OGN, VUG, PFF, SCHX, VBR, VOO, MMP, EPC, EMR, LLY, ECL, INTU, MDLZ, CSCO, SYK, SWK, TJX, NVS, VDC, MGK, PGX, SCHF, AMGN, SJNK, DVN, VEA, BRK.B, CVX, MO, GLW, VIG, COP, C, ADT, LUV, WAB, RDS.A, RPM, YUM, RDS.B, JPS, VTRS, LDOS, FTV, KBE, GD, CARR, OTIS, VNT, EPD, DGS, IBB, ICF, IJR,

SBUX, ANTM, NEE, NVDA, WFC, HSIC, PCY, VZ, VFC, LQD, VSS, VEU, CMCSA, T, MA, V, BA, PH, ABT, APD, MRK, BDX, HD, VWO, AME, VXUS, BAC, PG, MMM, INTC, ITW, HON, FISV, XOM, SWKS, CNC, KMI, DIS, XLC, OLED, RTX, TSLA, VNQ, MRNA, OGN, VUG, PFF, SCHX, VBR, VOO, MMP, EPC, EMR, LLY, ECL, INTU, MDLZ, CSCO, SYK, SWK, TJX, NVS, VDC, MGK, PGX, SCHF, AMGN, SJNK, DVN, VEA, BRK.B, CVX, MO, GLW, VIG, COP, C, ADT, LUV, WAB, RDS.A, RPM, YUM, RDS.B, JPS, VTRS, LDOS, FTV, KBE, GD, CARR, OTIS, VNT, EPD, DGS, IBB, ICF, IJR, Sold Out: KSU, DISCA, SVC, AAL, GIM, KTB, VIEW, DOLE, VPL,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pool Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Align Technology Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Anthem Inc, Starbucks Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Wells Fargo, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duncker Streett & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Duncker Streett & Co Inc owns 516 stocks with a total value of $581 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 65,765 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 29,216 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,443 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,810 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,679 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $337.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $645.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $45.13, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Pool Corp by 2216.51%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $452.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 629.17%. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $310.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $515.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $284.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $445.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $8.08 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in View Inc. The sale prices were between $3.79 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $4.75.