Duncker Streett & Co Inc Buys Pool Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, Starbucks Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: CRL, CP, TDG, ALB, AVT, KBH, NTCO, BHIL, KD, ONL,
- Added Positions: POOL, ODFL, ALGN, GNRC, PYPL, VRP, ROP, ORLY, HEI, BMY, CDW, ZBRA, HELE, AVGO, VCSH, ARCC, GSY, ACN, AMZN, CPRT, PFFD, CL, ZBH, TGT, BKR, ARKK, IVV, WMB, UFPI, TROW, SYY, JNJ, CVS, HUN, ICE, NEM, PFE, IBM, SLB, CNP, QQQ, DXC, GBL, GGG, FTEC, FOXA, DELL, BAX, PPL, ETSY, SPG, ENV, AIG, KLAC, VMW, LBTYK, VNO, NOC,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, ANTM, NEE, NVDA, WFC, HSIC, PCY, VZ, VFC, LQD, VSS, VEU, CMCSA, T, MA, V, BA, PH, ABT, APD, MRK, BDX, HD, VWO, AME, VXUS, BAC, PG, MMM, INTC, ITW, HON, FISV, XOM, SWKS, CNC, KMI, DIS, XLC, OLED, RTX, TSLA, VNQ, MRNA, OGN, VUG, PFF, SCHX, VBR, VOO, MMP, EPC, EMR, LLY, ECL, INTU, MDLZ, CSCO, SYK, SWK, TJX, NVS, VDC, MGK, PGX, SCHF, AMGN, SJNK, DVN, VEA, BRK.B, CVX, MO, GLW, VIG, COP, C, ADT, LUV, WAB, RDS.A, RPM, YUM, RDS.B, JPS, VTRS, LDOS, FTV, KBE, GD, CARR, OTIS, VNT, EPD, DGS, IBB, ICF, IJR,
- Sold Out: KSU, DISCA, SVC, AAL, GIM, KTB, VIEW, DOLE, VPL,
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 65,765 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 29,216 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,443 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,810 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,679 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $337.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $645.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KB Home (KBH)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $45.13, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Pool Corp by 2216.51%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $452.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 629.17%. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $310.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $515.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $284.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $445.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13.Sold Out: Service Properties Trust (SVC)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $8.08 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.14.Sold Out: Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $53.72.Sold Out: View Inc (VIEW)
Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in View Inc. The sale prices were between $3.79 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $4.75.
