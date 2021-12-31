Accurate Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: ITOT, CP, UNH, IVV, MET, VTI,
- Added Positions: QQQ, XLK, XLV, MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL, MRNA, MCD, SPY, STZ, FB, MNST, JPM, KO, TSLA, V, PG, ROK, HD, GOCO, UPS, AMD, PEP, MA, PFE, JNJ, VUG, RTX, ADI, AMAT, XOM, BAC, BMY, CSCO, CVX, CRM, VRTX, PRU, VGT, MGK, MMM, WM, NVDA, ADBE, MDLZ, APH, BLK, BA, BR, AVGO, CAT, CMCSA, COP, D, AJG, INTC, ICE, LLY, LOW, MMC, MRK, NEE, TXN, AMT, AEP, MDT, WELL,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, GLD, LHX, T, BRK.B, CSX, NSC, VZ, DIS, IBM, HON, PYPL, PM, XAR, SO, MO, DIA, XLY,
- Sold Out: XLF, XLB, KSU, MNMD,
For the details of Accurate Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accurate+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Accurate Wealth Management, LLC
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 64,286 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.97%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 55,167 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.64%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 45,631 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,203 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) - 29,983 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 447 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 187.81%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 11,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 55,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 45,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $238.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in GoHealth Inc by 86.50%. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $1.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.Sold Out: (KSU)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)
Accurate Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $1.38 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Accurate Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Accurate Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Accurate Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Accurate Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Accurate Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying