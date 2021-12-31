Accurate Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: ITOT, CP, UNH, IVV, MET, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, , Mind Medicine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accurate Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Accurate Wealth Management, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 64,286 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.97% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 55,167 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.64% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 45,631 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,203 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) - 29,983 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 187.81%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 11,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 55,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 45,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $238.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in GoHealth Inc by 86.50%. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $1.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $1.38 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.12.