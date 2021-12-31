South Dakota Investment Council Buys Amazon.com Inc, Incyte Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells , , Oracle Corp

New Purchases: CTRA, BCO, PLD, CAH, STAG, SNCY, MSA, MRNA, ABM, BBY, NVS, AXON, PCTY, LW, CP, CAG, BUD, ATVI,

CTRA, BCO, PLD, CAH, STAG, SNCY, MSA, MRNA, ABM, BBY, NVS, AXON, PCTY, LW, CP, CAG, BUD, ATVI, Added Positions: AMZN, INCY, MA, AMGN, VRTX, V, ZBH, LUV, PHM, HBI, HES, C, DAL, CMCSA, RGA, PCAR, FDX, LVS, REX, TMST, ALK, MASI, BMY, X, AEL, SABR, WSM, CI, TREX, SLG, SRC, RS, DEI, PENN, DNOW, LYB, OMCL, JWN, FMC, PK, ROCK, TALO, IP, AEO, MDT, MRK, MRCY, MU, ARW, FSLR, WYNN, ATUS, MGP, DIS, OSK, DISCK, NNN, INGR, CW, ENS, GRFS, TJX, STLD, GHL, HR, LMT, MPW, COLL, MRC, EGRX, OTIS, RNR, BP, BXP, CACI, VIAC, CLF, CL, STZ, PTC, PVH, EBAY, SBNY, SWKS, TXT, VFC, VNO, WNC, WBA, WAT, WWE,

WFC, ORCL, DVN, KIM, CONE, ERF, COP, RL, TOL, BKNG, TFC, PFE, RDS.B, LLY, CPRI, DLTR, UNH, BAC, MRO, FYBR, JPM, GS, MCK, NOC, LEN, TTEK, AMAT, HST, GILD, GWB, XOM, CPG, AZN, BRY, CMC, AAP, USB, URBN, MTB, LOW, ANTM, KEY, CLR, WTFC, ORI, VAL, TECH, THO, ABBV, PBF, FANG, FAF, REGN, CYTK, DXCM, EOG, EXPE, F, GGG, IPG, MAR, MCD, NVR, OLN, PNC, PEP, STL, AZO, CRL, CHRW, VVV, CVX, PAHC, TMHC, KO, CMI, VEA, ETN, CFWFF, ULTA, BEN, LKQ, VLO, UPS, UNP, TGT, SEE, Sold Out: COR, HRC, CNQ, DEN, JBT, KSU, ZD, KEX, PNFP, RGEN, STE, VMI, EBS, BGS, CORT, ICLR, ENTA, CTLT, RGNX, BIO,

Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Incyte Corp, Mastercard Inc, Amgen Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , , Oracle Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Kimco Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Dakota Investment Council. As of 2021Q4, South Dakota Investment Council owns 587 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 16,398,117 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 811,194 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,402,052 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 6,354,847 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,953 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.85%

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 341,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in The Brink's Co. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $36.21, with an estimated average price of $29.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 69,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 727.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $70.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 247,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 127,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 44.77%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $241.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 174,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 58.11%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $240.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 124,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 262,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $144.87 and $173.61, with an estimated average price of $156.79.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $67.68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.