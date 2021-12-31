Capital Management Corp Buys CNX Resources Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Franchise Group Inc, Sells Pretium Resources Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: CNX, VSTO, EES, WEC,
- Added Positions: AEM, FRG, SBGI, JMST, DISCK, SVC, NWL, MO, WBA, MC, IDCC, ACU, KMI, UPS, TESS, TREC, ANIK, MA, BGS, AAPL, PEP, JNJ, ESGV,
- Reduced Positions: PVG, KL, EXEL, GHL, OKE, BMY, V, WETF, AMGN, QCOM, JBSS, PBI, PFG, JPST, ENS, IPG, MHH, TOL, FAST, PBCT, GOOGL, LTHM, T, GS, PRU, FFWM, QQQ,
- Sold Out: GILD, VUG, VOT,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
- John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) - 225,308 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%
- Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) - 1,129,420 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.69%
- Moelis & Co (MC) - 296,539 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 314,950 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.19%
- Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) - 254,197 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
Capital Management Corp initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 352,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 44,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)
Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.58 and $53.15, with an estimated average price of $50.55. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 128.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 141,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 45.36%. The purchase prices were between $36.53 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 227,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $22.79 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $26.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 613,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 184,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 72.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 222,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 324,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96.
