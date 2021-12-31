Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
West Bancorporation Inc Buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

2 hours ago
Investment company West Bancorporation Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Bank of America Corp, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Walmart Inc, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Bancorporation Inc. As of 2021Q4, West Bancorporation Inc owns 313 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WEST BANCORPORATION INC
  1. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) - 570,717 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.90%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 33,564 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.8%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 110,987 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.68%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 54,657 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,320 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.7%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 36,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $220.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $399.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co by 168.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 570,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 2920.35%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 10,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 307.53%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 338.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: West Bancorp Inc (WTBA)

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in West Bancorp Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.69%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.



