Easterly Investment Partners Llc Buys NCR Corp, AT&T Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: AGG, VCSH, SHY, SCS, LQD, TIP, DAL, ZBH, BA, FDX, AEO, HI, SWN, PYPL, AMLP, HNST, BDSI, ALLK, MJ, ATHA, CHK, JWN, DVN, RDS.B, ET,
- Added Positions: NCR, T, WAL, WFC, CTRA, KSS, SIMO, VTRS, GPK, LW, GPS, AEL, PRG, CRI, NUE, VST, EAT, OPTN, JELD, VRA, PCAR, ACCO, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: CNP, MRK, BRK.B, VOYA, ABBV, CSCO, DD, VOD, GM, GS, EBAY, IBM, C, AIG, RL, PRMW, UL, OC, WMT, BAC, TSN, IP, PFE, HES, ADM, LMT, MU, INTC, JPM, MS, WMB, CVX, EMR, TFC, JBLU, WCC, LOW, MPC, TXT, CMC, BAM, GD, LNC, MET, BTG, JNJ, BLMN, CNC, VZ, CHKP, HIG, CNO, GE, FNB, LITE, XOM, HAS, PVH, FHN, BKU, CNK, ORCL, D, BX, BIIB, COP, DIS, FARM, URBN, VSH, AGI, ADS, OTEX, AAPL, EOG, RTX, BIO, KMI, HPE, HPQ, MHK, BKR, NVT, CAH, ARGO, LGF.A, TPR, GER, GDXJ, BP, LUMN, SU, PLAY, CENX, FCF, PACW, FMBI, FCX, ZD, MATW, MOD, OFG, PLAB, PXD, RIO, TJX, UMPQ, AAWW, DK, SMCI, GDOT, TMHC, AM, NNBR, SKX, NCLH, ENR, CODX,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, WRK, SLVM, LYLT, SEB, THS, FLXN, ARBG, PHIC, PSPC, IVAN, AMZN, CLAS, SPAQ, SPAQ, HIII, GFOR, UTZ, KD, CPS, KDP, PSX, DWIN, PRPC, JWSM, HFC, EQD, ENPC, JCIC, GFX, NSTB, AXP, CRU, GNAC, OEPW, DNZ, DHHC, SDAC, KSI, OGN, RBAC, LHX, ATUS, MIR, PSTH, ERES, ETAC, PRPB, ADV, CRHC, PIAI, SNRH, IPOF, MOTN, FMAC, XOS, EOCW, CHPM, MOTV, TREB, COMM, VTIQ, VTIQ, HUGS, KLAQ, NVSA, LGAC, XPDI, SCLE, FOA, SLCR, THMA, TZPS, GMBT, APSG, RCHG, LMACA, SHAC, IPOD, CLIM, ENNV, HCIC, GSQD, MRAC, GPAC, RMGC, JOFF, BLUA, APGB, CZOO, IACB, CPTK,
For the details of EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/easterly+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 756,615 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.61%
- Unilever PLC (UL) - 778,706 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.79%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 491,739 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.53%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 99,434 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.83%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 264,004 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.89%
Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Steelcase Inc (SCS)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 753,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $125.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NCR Corp (NCR)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in NCR Corp by 1557.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 821,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 94.34%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,264,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 232,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 255,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 752,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 107.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 180,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.Sold Out: Seaboard Corp (SEB)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Seaboard Corp. The sale prices were between $3728.33 and $4279.41, with an estimated average price of $3978.16.Sold Out: (FLXN)
Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:
1. EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC keeps buying