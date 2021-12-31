Easterly Investment Partners Llc Buys NCR Corp, AT&T Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: AGG, VCSH, SHY, SCS, LQD, TIP, DAL, ZBH, BA, FDX, AEO, HI, SWN, PYPL, AMLP, HNST, BDSI, ALLK, MJ, ATHA, CHK, JWN, DVN, RDS.B, ET,

AGG, VCSH, SHY, SCS, LQD, TIP, DAL, ZBH, BA, FDX, AEO, HI, SWN, PYPL, AMLP, HNST, BDSI, ALLK, MJ, ATHA, CHK, JWN, DVN, RDS.B, ET, Added Positions: NCR, T, WAL, WFC, CTRA, KSS, SIMO, VTRS, GPK, LW, GPS, AEL, PRG, CRI, NUE, VST, EAT, OPTN, JELD, VRA, PCAR, ACCO, AMGN,

NCR, T, WAL, WFC, CTRA, KSS, SIMO, VTRS, GPK, LW, GPS, AEL, PRG, CRI, NUE, VST, EAT, OPTN, JELD, VRA, PCAR, ACCO, AMGN, Reduced Positions: CNP, MRK, BRK.B, VOYA, ABBV, CSCO, DD, VOD, GM, GS, EBAY, IBM, C, AIG, RL, PRMW, UL, OC, WMT, BAC, TSN, IP, PFE, HES, ADM, LMT, MU, INTC, JPM, MS, WMB, CVX, EMR, TFC, JBLU, WCC, LOW, MPC, TXT, CMC, BAM, GD, LNC, MET, BTG, JNJ, BLMN, CNC, VZ, CHKP, HIG, CNO, GE, FNB, LITE, XOM, HAS, PVH, FHN, BKU, CNK, ORCL, D, BX, BIIB, COP, DIS, FARM, URBN, VSH, AGI, ADS, OTEX, AAPL, EOG, RTX, BIO, KMI, HPE, HPQ, MHK, BKR, NVT, CAH, ARGO, LGF.A, TPR, GER, GDXJ, BP, LUMN, SU, PLAY, CENX, FCF, PACW, FMBI, FCX, ZD, MATW, MOD, OFG, PLAB, PXD, RIO, TJX, UMPQ, AAWW, DK, SMCI, GDOT, TMHC, AM, NNBR, SKX, NCLH, ENR, CODX,

CNP, MRK, BRK.B, VOYA, ABBV, CSCO, DD, VOD, GM, GS, EBAY, IBM, C, AIG, RL, PRMW, UL, OC, WMT, BAC, TSN, IP, PFE, HES, ADM, LMT, MU, INTC, JPM, MS, WMB, CVX, EMR, TFC, JBLU, WCC, LOW, MPC, TXT, CMC, BAM, GD, LNC, MET, BTG, JNJ, BLMN, CNC, VZ, CHKP, HIG, CNO, GE, FNB, LITE, XOM, HAS, PVH, FHN, BKU, CNK, ORCL, D, BX, BIIB, COP, DIS, FARM, URBN, VSH, AGI, ADS, OTEX, AAPL, EOG, RTX, BIO, KMI, HPE, HPQ, MHK, BKR, NVT, CAH, ARGO, LGF.A, TPR, GER, GDXJ, BP, LUMN, SU, PLAY, CENX, FCF, PACW, FMBI, FCX, ZD, MATW, MOD, OFG, PLAB, PXD, RIO, TJX, UMPQ, AAWW, DK, SMCI, GDOT, TMHC, AM, NNBR, SKX, NCLH, ENR, CODX, Sold Out: CMCSA, WRK, SLVM, LYLT, SEB, THS, FLXN, ARBG, PHIC, PSPC, IVAN, AMZN, CLAS, SPAQ, SPAQ, HIII, GFOR, UTZ, KD, CPS, KDP, PSX, DWIN, PRPC, JWSM, HFC, EQD, ENPC, JCIC, GFX, NSTB, AXP, CRU, GNAC, OEPW, DNZ, DHHC, SDAC, KSI, OGN, RBAC, LHX, ATUS, MIR, PSTH, ERES, ETAC, PRPB, ADV, CRHC, PIAI, SNRH, IPOF, MOTN, FMAC, XOS, EOCW, CHPM, MOTV, TREB, COMM, VTIQ, VTIQ, HUGS, KLAQ, NVSA, LGAC, XPDI, SCLE, FOA, SLCR, THMA, TZPS, GMBT, APSG, RCHG, LMACA, SHAC, IPOD, CLIM, ENNV, HCIC, GSQD, MRAC, GPAC, RMGC, JOFF, BLUA, APGB, CZOO, IACB, CPTK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NCR Corp, AT&T Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Western Alliance Bancorp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Voya Financial Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Easterly Investment Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Easterly Investment Partners Llc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/easterly+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 756,615 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.61% Unilever PLC (UL) - 778,706 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.79% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 491,739 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.53% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 99,434 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.83% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 264,004 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.89%

Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 753,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $125.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in NCR Corp by 1557.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 821,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 94.34%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,264,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 232,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 255,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 752,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 107.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 180,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Seaboard Corp. The sale prices were between $3728.33 and $4279.41, with an estimated average price of $3978.16.

Easterly Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.